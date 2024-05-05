Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of INFA opened at $29.84 on Friday. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1,492.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.51 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,600 shares of company stock worth $8,259,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Informatica by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

