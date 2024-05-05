Kris Licht Sells 10,344 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Kris Licht sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,479 ($56.26), for a total transaction of £463,307.76 ($581,971.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 0.2 %

RKT opened at GBX 4,476 ($56.22) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,102.64 ($51.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,570 ($82.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,591.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,227.62. The company has a market cap of £31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,971.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 115.90 ($1.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $76.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,502.20%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

