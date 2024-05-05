StockNews.com Downgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to Hold

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $265.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $793,204.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Macino sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $793,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,980,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorVel

About CorVel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 474.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

