Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 46.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

