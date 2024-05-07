John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 111.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

