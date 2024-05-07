Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 42,253.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.50 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

