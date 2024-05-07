Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Spirit Airlines Stock Performance
Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29.
Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAVE
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.