SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SThree Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STEM opened at GBX 437.50 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 426.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 409.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market cap of £581.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,068.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 447 ($5.62).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SThree in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.45), for a total value of £134,613.78 ($169,112.79). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 85 shares of company stock worth $36,142. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

Featured Stories

