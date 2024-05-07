Summit Global Investments Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.