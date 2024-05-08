Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,728,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

