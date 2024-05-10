17,880 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIHP opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

