Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

AEZS stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 63.20% and a negative net margin of 368.01%.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

