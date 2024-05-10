BMO Capital Markets Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $15.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 30.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 351,704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $3,820,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

