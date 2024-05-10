Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Announces Earnings Results

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share.
Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %
Chord Energy stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13.
Chord Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
