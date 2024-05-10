Cormark Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$0.65

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SOT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

