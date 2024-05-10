Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.11), RTT News reports. Curis had a negative return on equity of 169.22% and a negative net margin of 473.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Curis has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.59.

Get Curis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.