Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

