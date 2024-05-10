Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.27% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 202.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

