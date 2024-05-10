Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading 8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.23. 66,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.