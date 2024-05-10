Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Trading 8% Higher After Earnings Beat

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.51 and last traded at $52.23. 66,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 203,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.
The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
