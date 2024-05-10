Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Lowered to $50.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

ICHR stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 168,541 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

