Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of JHG opened at $33.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $102,824.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,853 shares in the company, valued at $522,274.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin B. Dolan sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $102,824.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,451 shares of company stock worth $2,275,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

