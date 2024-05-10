Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) & Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amer Sports and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) -0.75% -1.31% -1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.65 -$208.60 million N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $119.39 million 0.32 $2.42 million ($0.07) -44.43

This table compares Amer Sports and Jerash Holdings (US)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jerash Holdings (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amer Sports and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amer Sports currently has a consensus target price of $18.86, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.93%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Summary

Amer Sports beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

