National Bank of Canada FI Buys 33,844 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $40,508,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,291,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after purchasing an additional 573,903 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

