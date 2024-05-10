National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Price Performance

Corteva stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.