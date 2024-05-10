National Bank of Canada FI Sells 70,947 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,947 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

