Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%.

Shares of PHAR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $640.23 million, a PE ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

