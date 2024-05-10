Piper Sandler Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $79.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. Twilio has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

