PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up to $16.64

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $20.80. PowerSchool shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 2,312,917 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $61,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,727. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

