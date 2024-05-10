PSQ Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NYSE:PSQH)

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for PSQ in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get PSQ alerts:

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million.

PSQ Trading Up 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

NYSE PSQH opened at $4.11 on Thursday. PSQ has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.