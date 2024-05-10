Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Decreased by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.10 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. The stock has a market cap of C$372.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.05. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$28.21 and a twelve month high of C$37.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

