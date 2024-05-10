Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

