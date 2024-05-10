Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWRGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Radware

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.