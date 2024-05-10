Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 41,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 31,963 put options.

Shares of XLU opened at $71.34 on Friday. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

