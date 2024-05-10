The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,555 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mosaic by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 357,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 139,045 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

