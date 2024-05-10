Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Jody Ford Sells 103,990 Shares

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) insider Jody Ford sold 103,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total value of £334,847.80 ($420,663.07).

Trainline Price Performance

LON TRN opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($4.95). The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,488.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 343.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 316.32.

Get Trainline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.51) to GBX 392 ($4.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.66) to GBX 428 ($5.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.59) to GBX 380 ($4.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385 ($4.84).

About Trainline

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.