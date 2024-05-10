Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.48 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.18.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

