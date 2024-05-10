Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $441,000 Position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 4.30% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

EFAS opened at $14.85 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

