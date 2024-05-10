Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,560,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,286.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $739.61 and a 12 month high of $1,349.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,224.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

