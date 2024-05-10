West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $79.66 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.59%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

