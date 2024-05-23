Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.2 %

REG stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.