Norges Bank Invests $208.60 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 506,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $512.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.27. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

