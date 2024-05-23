Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

POWI opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $384,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,045.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $134,351.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $2,253,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

