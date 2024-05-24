Rajiv Shukla Buys 8,680 Shares of Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Stock

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Shukla purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,753.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajiv Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rajiv Shukla bought 4,051 shares of Carmell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $9,762.91.

On Monday, May 20th, Rajiv Shukla purchased 1,172 shares of Carmell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $2,601.84.

Carmell Trading Up 0.4 %

CTCX opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Carmell Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

Institutional Trading of Carmell

Carmell Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carmell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carmell in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carmell during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,416,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of a potent cocktail of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

