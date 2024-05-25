Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Vertiv worth $57,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRT opened at $106.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

