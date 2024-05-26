Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $290,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in GATX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,351,104. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

