DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.80

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.80 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.42). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.44), with a volume of 49,250 shares changing hands.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.7 %

DFS Furniture Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of £266.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,412.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

