Sandra Wallach Sells 10,549 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CFO Sandra Wallach sold 10,549 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $14,030.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 739,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,070.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

AMPX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.96.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

