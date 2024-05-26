Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.15. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 56,500 shares changing hands.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

