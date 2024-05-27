ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.10% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.32 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

