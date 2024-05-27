Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $192,964,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $124,319,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $57,818,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 72,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 289,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 288,850 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $119.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.