SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $153.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

